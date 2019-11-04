e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

Italy football star Mario Balotteli kicks balls at fans after suffering racist abuse - WATCH

As Verona footballers and his own teammates tried to calm him down, Balotelli threatened to walk out of the match. He looked set to storm off the field, but was convinced to stay by players from both the teams.

football Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Brescia's head coach Eugenio Corini talks to Brescia's Mario Balotelli.
Brescia's head coach Eugenio Corini talks to Brescia's Mario Balotelli.(AP)
         

Italy football star Mario Balotelli lost his cool after he suffered racist abuses at the hands of Hellas Verona fans during a Serie A match on Sunday. Balotelli, who plays for Brescia, was dribbling the ball in verona’s corner, when he was angered by the fans who were hurling racist abuses at him. Irritated by the fans, he kicked the ball at the Verona fans in the stands. He did not just stop there.

As Verona footballers and his own teammates tried to calm him down, Balotelli threatened to walk out of the match. He looked set to storm off the field, but was convinced to stay by players from both the teams.

 

After the match, Vernoa coach Ivan Juric told Sky Sports that he did not hear racist chants. “No racist chants, nothing at all. To say otherwise is a lie,” he said. The club president Maurizio Setti further said that the comments made by the crowd were “light-hearted, not racist”.

“We are the first to condemn racism but it is wrong to generalise... Maybe two or three people among 20,000 fans might have said something,” he added.

After the match, the former Manchester City striker took to Instragram to thank his teammates for their support. He also called out those who denied evidence of racism in the country.

“Thanks to all the colleagues on and off the field for the solidarity expressed toward me and all of the messages received from you fans,” he wrote in Italian. “A heartfelt thanks. You’re real men, not like those who deny the evidence,” he added.

tags
top news
‘That Emergency was better than this’: Supreme Court on toxic Delhi air
‘That Emergency was better than this’: Supreme Court on toxic Delhi air
BJP’s Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, fined. AAP minister hands him roses
BJP’s Vijay Goel violates odd-even rule, fined. AAP minister hands him roses
1 killed, 25 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar market
1 killed, 25 injured in grenade attack in Srinagar market
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
Shubman Gill creates history, breaks Virat Kohli’s record in Deodhar final
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
McDonald’s fires CEO over ‘consensual relationship’ with employee
PUBG Mobile’s next big update coming on Nov 10: Top exciting features
PUBG Mobile’s next big update coming on Nov 10: Top exciting features
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News