Indian Super League: Jamshedpur FC sign C K Vineeth

football

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 20:55 IST

Jamshedpur FC on Monday signed C K Vineeth for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season. The midfielder from Kerala has scored 53 goals in 203 career appearances and has also played for the national team.

Vineeth has won two I-League titles (2014, 2016) and two Federation Cup (2015, 2017) with Bengaluru FC.

He was instrumental in Bengaluru FC’s 2016 AFC Cup campaign where they ended runners-up.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for me to play for Jamshedpur. I have been here twice while playing for Kerala Blasters in the last two seasons and the atmosphere at The Furnace was absolutely brilliant. It’s a highly challenging ground for any opposition and it will be exciting to be on the other side this season,” Vineeth said in a statement.

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 20:52 IST