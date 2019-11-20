‘Joke in a bad taste’: Real Madrid not happy with Gareth Bale’s ‘flag celebrations’

football

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:43 IST

Wales striker Gareth Bale courted controversy after he was seen celebrating with a fan-made flag that said: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.” After Wales secured a berth in the Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Hungary in Cardiff, Bale was seen dancing and singing along with his teammates while holding the banner. After the video of Bale’s celebrations went viral, ESPN has reported that the Spanish club Real Madrid is not happy with the Wales captain.

In a report, the sports website cited Real Madrid club sources who called the flag celebrations “a joke in very bad taste”. The sources further added that there is “anger, but also indifference” among club members over Bale’s actions.

🏴𠁧𠁢𠁷𠁬𠁳𠁿 This is pure savage from Gareth Bale. After Wales qualified to the #Euro2020 last night, The Welsh squad brought out a flag with "Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order" written on it.



Bale got the whole Madrid media on strings. Pure disrespect. 😱💀 pic.twitter.com/JQlCLUUGaz — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) November 20, 2019

The report further said that some members of the club thought the celebrations were funny, but expressed concerns that the player might see further breaking down of relations with the fans.

Bale has not featured for a Real Madrid game since October, after picking up an injury. The forward regained fitness just in time to make the squad for Wales during the international break. On Friday, he said that he feels more excited playing for his country, than he does for his club.

“With Wales, I’m speaking my own language and feeling more comfortable. It’s like playing with your mates down the park on a Sunday.” He added: “I’ve tried to get back as quick as I can. If there had been a Real Madrid game this week, I would’ve been fit. Maybe to them it doesn’t look great but it’s just a kind of coincidence.”