Jurgen Klopp charged over wild celebrations after Liverpool win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was charged by the Football Association on Monday after he raced onto the pitch to celebrate his side’s late winner against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The German was overjoyed by Divock Origi’s 96th-minute goal that sealed the 1-0 win and raced over to Reds goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

He apologised for his actions but the FA announced he had been charged with misconduct. Klopp has until 1800 GMT on Thursday to respond to the charge.

“Immediately after the game I apologised to Marco Silva when we spoke to each other,” Klopp said following the match. “I told him how much I respect his work.

“What can I say about it? I didn’t want to run.It was not in my plan. I didn’t want to run to Ali (goalkeeper Alisson), I couldn’t stop obviously. Not cool, but it happened.”

Silva said he did not hear an apology from the Liverpool boss, and added: “To be honest, I didn’t see so I don’t know what he did and how he did it.”

The last-gasp win took unbeaten Liverpool to 36 points -- just two behind leaders Manchester City.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 21:46 IST