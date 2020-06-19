e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Jurgen Klopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown

Jurgen Klopp feared for Liverpool title during lockdown

Liverpool were 25 points clear and just six points away from guaranteeing their first league title in 30 years when play was stopped in March.

football Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:05 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp stands prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool.
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp stands prior to the start of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Bournemouth at Anfield stadium in Liverpool.(AP)
         

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said that he feared his team may have been denied the chance to win the league title by the coronavirus stoppage.

Liverpool were 25 points clear and just six points away from guaranteeing their first league title in 30 years when play was stopped in March.

Asked whether he was worried about being denied that triumph, Klopp said on Friday: “Honestly, yes.”

“When we went to lockdown I didn’t think about us being close for a second as it was not important in the moment,” he added.

“I became worried in the moment that people began speaking about ‘null and void’ and I felt it physically, that would’ve been really, really hard,” he said.

Some in the game, prominently West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady, had argued that the season should be declared null and void with no title winner and no relegation.

The league, however, was able to resume on Wednesday and looks set to complete the season without any need for what would have been a bitter discussion about whether to void the campaign or decide issues on a points-per-game calculation.

“There were moments (I was worried) but when that was off the table I felt quite relieved. Now we are here. If we would have done points-per-game we would have been champions but now we are not and have to play for it, which is how it should be in sports.”

Liverpool will be aiming to get three of the six points they need in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Sunday.

“It will be tough in the next few weeks. I hope I can enjoy it. We need to make sure we play again the best football we can play,” said Klopp.

tags
top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘China did not enter our territory, no posts taken’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
Was there intelligence failure? Sonia Gandhi asks PM Modi on border stand-off with China
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks,’ When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
Delete 52 mobile apps linked to China, UP Special Task Force orders staffers
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In