Jurgen Klopp’s wild and over the top celebrations an ‘arrestable’ offence, says BBC pundit

Derbies are intense affairs, on and off the pitch. It is not just about taking home the three points on offer, but also about staking claim to the local bragging rights.

A Liverpool versus Everton game is often referred to as the ‘friendly derby’, but stats will tell you that there is very little friendliness about the whole affair as the 53 Premier League games between the two sides has seen no fewer than 21 red cards and 209 yellows being handed to players from both teams.

No wonder then that people who are supposed to keep their cool can often lose it when something out of the ordinary happens. A 96th-minute winner on Sunday was another such example of people losing composure and doing the unacceptable as the game almost looked destined to end in a goalless draw.

Divock Origi came off the bench to give Liverpool a valuable win over city rivals Everton with the only goal of the game in the 96th minute. The goal sparked off wild celebrations from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who ran on the pitch to celebrate with his goalkeeper Alisson near the halfway line and then continued celebrating with his staff in the technical area reserved for coaches.

As a rule managers are not allowed in the playing area while the game is still in progress. Former Leeds United player turned pundit Danny Mills said that the celebration was shocking and disrespectful. Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Mills went on to say: “It’s absolutely shocking what he does.”

“Go down the touchline, leave your technical area, celebrate with your staff. I don’t have a problem with that at all.

“But to run into the middle of the pitch — if that’s a fan, of course (he would get arrested). I think it’s disrespectful to Everton, and he knows it.”

Realising that he had a made a mistake Klopp did apologise for his over the top bizarre celebration. “I have to apologise because I didn’t want to be disrespectful but I couldn’t stop myself. It just happened,” Klopp told Sky Sports.

“The game was with unbelievable intensity. Both teams had chances. Both goalkeepers had outstanding performances. In the end, it was a very weird goal. I can’t imagine the disappointment of Everton. But we got it and we will take it. It is a brilliant night.”

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 11:37 IST