e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Juventus coach Pirlo earns UEFA coaching qualification

Juventus coach Pirlo earns UEFA coaching qualification

The 41-year-old Pirlo was handed his first coaching job last month when he was put in charge of Juventus’ under-23 team, which plays in Serie C. But he had not led a game before he was promoted to replace the fired Maurizio Sarri.

football Updated: Sep 16, 2020 18:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Rome
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2014 file photo, Juventus' Andrea Pirlo, right, challenges the ball with Atletico' Mario Mandzukic during a Champions League, Group A, soccer match between Juventus and Atletico de Madrid at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy. New Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo had his coaching qualification rubber-stamped by the Italian soccer federation on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.
FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2014 file photo, Juventus' Andrea Pirlo, right, challenges the ball with Atletico' Mario Mandzukic during a Champions League, Group A, soccer match between Juventus and Atletico de Madrid at the Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy. New Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo had his coaching qualification rubber-stamped by the Italian soccer federation on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.(AP)
         

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo had his coaching qualification approved by the Italian soccer federation on Wednesday.

Pirlo completed his final exams and earned his UEFA Pro coaching badge on Monday.

The qualification, following a year-long course, is required for a coach to lead a team in Serie A or B.

The 41-year-old Pirlo was handed his first coaching job last month when he was put in charge of Juventus’ under-23 team, which plays in Serie C. But he had not led a game before he was promoted to replace the fired Maurizio Sarri.

Spezia coach Vincenzo Italiano, Luca Toni and Thiago Motta also earned their badges this week.

All the coaches had started the course in September 2019 and had to attend 240 hours of lessons, including online versions that were organised during the lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They then had to take an exam and present their thesis.

The federation revealed that the best students were Motta, who received a mark of 108 out of 110, and Pirlo, who earned a 107.

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to make statement on LAC in Rajya Sabha tomorrow
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Delhi riots case: Police file over 17,000-page charge sheet, name 15 people
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Ban on export of PPE coveralls, hydroxychloroquine, sanitizers lifted
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free Covid-19 vaccines
US outlines sweeping plan to provide free Covid-19 vaccines
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
Jaya Bachchan is doing politics over drug issue, says Jaya Prada
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In