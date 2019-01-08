Kylian Mbappe most valued player; Leaves Neymar, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo way behind

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe is the world’s most valued player, according to a research released by CIES Football Observatory.

Mbappe is currently the most expensive teenager in history as PSG paid an estimated €180 million to secure his services from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco. However, the list from the CIES Football Observatory reveals that his valuation has soared above what the Parisians shelled out for him.

The latest list values the Frenchman at a whopping €218.5 million, around €18 million more than his nearest rival, Harry Kane (€200.3 million) of the Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur. No other player breaches the €200 million mark.

The 20-year-old was instrumental in helping France win the 2018 World Cup in Russia where his performances lit up the tournament. A four-goal effort and some blazing runs in the final third fetched him the Best Young Player award.

Neymar, who currently holds the record for the most expensive footballer after his €222 million transfer from Barcelona to PSG in the summer of 2016, comes in third at €197.1 million, while Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling (€185.8 million) and Liverpool star Mohammed Salah (€184.3 million) round up the top five.

Barcelona stalwart Lionel Messi (€171.2 million) comes in at seventh, while Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (€127.2 millio) is placed a lowly 19th.

Here’s the top 10 according to CIES Football Observatory:

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) - €218.5 million

2. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - €200.3 million

3. Neymar (PSG) - €197.1 million

4. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - €185.8 million

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - €184.3 million

6. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - €171.9 million

7. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - €171.2 million

8. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) - €162 million

9. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) - €157 million

10. Leroy Sane (Manchester City) - €156 million

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 13:05 IST