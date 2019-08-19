e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Aug 19, 2019

La Liga 2019: Joao Felix’s ‘filthy’ nutmeg draws comparisons with legendary Diego Maradona, watch video

Joao Felix’s sensational run during Atletico Madrid’s La Liga season opener against Getafe saw twitterati comparing the 19-year-old with legendary Diego Maradona.

football Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix in action with Getafe's Bruno.
Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix in action with Getafe's Bruno.(REUTERS)
         

The teenage sensation Joao Felix set the social media on fire with a “filthy” nutmeg during Atletico Madrid’s La Liga season opener match against Getafe on Sunday. The 19-year-old, who signed for the Spanish club from Benfica for £113million during the summer transfer window, made a mockery of Getafe midfield in the 56th minute, as he knocked the ball between midfielder Mauri Arambarri’s leg, and then nutmegged two more players, only to be taken down inside in the box by a defender.

Unfortunately, for Atletico, Alvaro Morata’s shot from the spot was saved by Getafe goalkeeper. But the twitter was quick to compare Felix’s brilliant run with legendary Diego Maradona.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata scored a goal and then missed a penalty as his side began their La Liga campaign with an eventful and nervy 1-0 win at home to Getafe on Sunday which saw both teams reduced to 10 men. Morata nodded home a cross from England defender Kieran Trippier in the 23rd minute and things got even better for Atletico when Getafe’s Jorge Molina was shown a red card for a studs-up challenge in the 38th.

The home side’s numerical advantage only lasted four minutes though, as debutant left back Renan Lodi earned two yellow cards in the space of 60 seconds and followed Molina down the tunnel.

Felix was substituted later on but Atletico coach Diego Simeone assuaged fears about the Portuguese teenager’s fitness by saying he was taken off due to muscle cramp and was not injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 18:31 IST

tags
more from football
top news
    trending topics
    Delhi Flood Alert LiveBhool Bhulaiyaa 2Ashes 2019World Photography Day 2019India vs West Indies 'A'
    don't miss