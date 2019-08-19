La Liga 2019: Joao Felix’s ‘filthy’ nutmeg draws comparisons with legendary Diego Maradona, watch video

football

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:46 IST

The teenage sensation Joao Felix set the social media on fire with a “filthy” nutmeg during Atletico Madrid’s La Liga season opener match against Getafe on Sunday. The 19-year-old, who signed for the Spanish club from Benfica for £113million during the summer transfer window, made a mockery of Getafe midfield in the 56th minute, as he knocked the ball between midfielder Mauri Arambarri’s leg, and then nutmegged two more players, only to be taken down inside in the box by a defender.

Unfortunately, for Atletico, Alvaro Morata’s shot from the spot was saved by Getafe goalkeeper. But the twitter was quick to compare Felix’s brilliant run with legendary Diego Maradona.

Joao Felix reminds us so much of the vintage Diego Maradona. #Soccer pic.twitter.com/6bhWMOU6ch — Crisscross Africa (@crisscrosafrica) August 19, 2019

Filthy from João Félix https://t.co/RqFmYjzssQ — Leyland (@OfficialSpok) August 19, 2019

Madridistas are now regretting why didn't the club go for Joao Felix because he made a run against Getafe. Seems like we all forgot the Vinicius we saw last season. pic.twitter.com/qBHyXvSLeN — jak (@jakkrm) August 19, 2019

What’s crazy is that it hasn’t even been a couple of months and we’re already putting Joao Felix on the Mbappé standard. Lets give these guys a few years to develop before we start expecting them to do wild things consistently. Lots of things can happen during development. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) August 19, 2019

Joao Felix, Mbappe, Jadon Sancho, Rashford and Raheem Sterling at the 2024 Ballond'or ceremony pic.twitter.com/Bz3rD9RWzL — Jacques Mesrine (@Hustler_Futbol) August 19, 2019

Joao Felix is going to be the next superstar after Messi and Ronaldo retire pic.twitter.com/9xzHsLW6Zj — Ché (@UtdChe) August 18, 2019

Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata scored a goal and then missed a penalty as his side began their La Liga campaign with an eventful and nervy 1-0 win at home to Getafe on Sunday which saw both teams reduced to 10 men. Morata nodded home a cross from England defender Kieran Trippier in the 23rd minute and things got even better for Atletico when Getafe’s Jorge Molina was shown a red card for a studs-up challenge in the 38th.

The home side’s numerical advantage only lasted four minutes though, as debutant left back Renan Lodi earned two yellow cards in the space of 60 seconds and followed Molina down the tunnel.

Felix was substituted later on but Atletico coach Diego Simeone assuaged fears about the Portuguese teenager’s fitness by saying he was taken off due to muscle cramp and was not injured.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 18:31 IST