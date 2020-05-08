e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 08, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Leganes coach says La Liga will resume June 20

Leganes coach says La Liga will resume June 20

Aguirre told Marca Claro on Thursday that he had been told officially of the plan to restart the championship which has been in cold storage since March due to the coronavirus

football Updated: May 08, 2020 10:26 IST
AFP
AFP
Madrid
File photo of La Liga.
File photo of La Liga.(REUTERS)
         

Leganes coach Javier Aguirre has said that Spain’s La Liga will resume on June 20 and end on July 26 despite league bosses refusing to confirm his claim. Aguirre told Marca Claro on Thursday that he had been told officially of the plan to restart the championship which has been in cold storage since March due to the coronavirus. “We already have a start date for the league -- on June 20 we will start La Liga and after five weeks we officially finish, on July 26,” said Mexican coach Aguirre whose side were second bottom of the table when action was halted two months ago.

“Matches will be played Saturday-Sunday and Wednesday-Thursday, 11 rounds. “La Liga has just informed me officially and I am very happy about that because we have now scheduled the training sessions. We start tomorrow (Friday) because thankfully we passed the tests.”

League officials have not yet commented on Aguirre’s claim, merely saying that their focus at the moment was completing the training phases at the clubs. Players had already started returning to undergo coronavirus tests as teams plan to return to restricted training.

The first of a four-phase de-escalation programme announced by the Spanish government last week allows players to initially train alone, with a maximum of six players permitted on the pitch. La Liga’s programme will then permit training in small groups before a return to larger team sessions.

In the fourth and final phase, in early June, the government has said outside events can go ahead when attended by fewer than 400 people. La Liga is proposing to complete its season behind closed doors. League president Javier Tebas has said “it is not an option” to cancel the season given the economic fallout, estimating it would cost clubs around a billion euros.

Barcelona led the championship by two points from Real Madrid when La Liga was suspended. So far in Europe’s major leagues, the German Bundesliga has announced it will resume its season on May 16. However, France’s Ligue 1 has been abandoned while the English Premier League and Italy’s Serie A are still seeking a safe way out of the crisis.

tags
top news
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
‘Extremely anguished by loss of lives’: PM on Maharashtra train accident
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
16 migrant workers slept on railway track after 35 km walk home, run over
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
Pak launches terror’s new face in Kashmir, Imran Khan follows up on Twitter
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
‘Heart full of sorrow’: Leaders mourn workers killed in Maharashtra train accident
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘He shouldn’t have bowled that over’: Morkel on smashing Kohli for 28 runs
‘China buying Altis, we are buying Alto’: Why Indian market has been slow to expand
‘China buying Altis, we are buying Alto’: Why Indian market has been slow to expand
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
5 Things you should know about the Reliance Jio-Vista deal
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
Covid peak likely to hit between May-Aug; India to lead post-pandemic baby boom
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News