e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Leicester fight back to draw at Palace, climb to second

Leicester fight back to draw at Palace, climb to second

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes grabbed a late equaliser to earn his team a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

football Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 23:07 IST
Reuters
Reuters
London
Leicester City’s Jonny Evans in action.
Leicester City’s Jonny Evans in action.(Reuters)
         

Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes grabbed a late equaliser to earn his team a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday that lifted them up to second in the Premier League table.

Leicester could have taken the lead in the 18th minute from the penalty spot after Luke Thomas was fouled by James Tomkins but Kelechi Iheanacho’s weak effort after a stuttering run-up was saved by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Palace went ahead just before the hour mark when Andros Townsend floated a cross to the far post for Wilfried Zaha to volley home from an acute angle, his shot sneaking past the hand of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Barnes claimed his second goal in as many games seven minutes from time, driving a low shot from the edge of the box past the outstretched arm of Guaita.

Leicester will remain second overnight with Everton, level on points with them, not playing later on Monday after their home match against Manchester City was postponed following more positive COVID-19 cases at City.

tags
top news
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
Kanpur postal dept accidentally releases stamps featuring gangsters
‘BJP trying to break spine of Bengali culture...’: Mamata Banerjee
‘BJP trying to break spine of Bengali culture...’: Mamata Banerjee
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Donald Trump defies Chinese warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
Watch: Vaccination dry-run in India as 3 Covid vaccines await approval
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEIndia vs Australia LivePM ModiFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In