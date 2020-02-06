e-paper
Home / Football / Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Lewandowski brace helps Bayern into Cup quarters

Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diverted a shot into his own net in the eighth minute but they soon levelled with an own goal by Hoffenheim’s Benjamin Hubner before Thomas Mueller put them in front with a volley in the 20th minute.

football Updated: Feb 06, 2020 09:10 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Munich
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Third Round - Bayern Munich v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 5, 2020 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their fourth goal
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Third Round - Bayern Munich v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - February 5, 2020 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their fourth goal (REUTERS)
         

Bayern Munich’s insatiable striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice as they saw off fellow Bundesliga side Hoffenheim 4-3 at home on Wednesday to reach the quarter-finals of the German Cup.

Fourth-tier side Saarbrucken also reached the last eight of the competition after overcoming second-tier Karlsruher 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw after extra time.

Union Berlin beat Verl 1-0 and Bayer Leverkusen knocked out VfB Stuttgart with a 2-1 win to make it through to Friday’s quarter-final draw.

Holders Bayern fell behind when Jerome Boateng diverted a shot into his own net in the eighth minute but they soon levelled with an own goal by Hoffenheim’s Benjamin Hubner before Thomas Mueller put them in front with a volley in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski stretched Bayern’s lead further in the 36th minute and looked to have wrapped the game up when he struck again with 10 minutes remaining, netting for the 35th time in all competitions this season.

Yet Hoffenheim’s new forward Moanes Dabour pulled a goal back for the visitors two minutes later and scored again in added time to set up a tense final few minutes.

