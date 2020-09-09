e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Lionel Messi back training with rest of Barcelona squad

Lionel Messi back training with rest of Barcelona squad

Messi had been practicing separately from the group since returning to the club on Monday. He had not been with the squad since announcing he wanted to leave and then deciding to stay to avoid a legal dispute with Barcelona.

football Updated: Sep 09, 2020 18:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Barcelona
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi during training.
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi during training.(REUTERS)
         

Lionel Messi rejoined the rest of his Barcelona teammates at practice on Wednesday.

Messi had been practicing separately from the group since returning to the club on Monday. He had not been with the squad since announcing he wanted to leave and then deciding to stay to avoid a legal dispute with Barcelona.

He needed to pass two coronavirus tests before he could practice with the rest of the squad under incoming coach Ronald Koeman.

Also back with the group was Philippe Coutinho, who also had been practicing separately. Players who had been with their national teams for Nations League matches also returned, including Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets.

Barcelona said that defender Samuel Umtiti has been cleared by doctors after recovering from COVID-19.

Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, who like Umtiti are not in Koeman’s plans for the season, also have been practicing normally.

The club has scheduled a friendly against third-division club Nastic for Saturday.

Barcelona had its first two Spanish league games postponed because it played in the later stages of the Champions League. The team’s league debut will be against Villarreal at the Camp Nou at the end of the month.

tags
top news
Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Oxford vaccine trials in India offer hope despite AstraZeneca dampener
Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement: Report
Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement: Report
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut shares video message for Uddhav Thackeray
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
US President Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Norwegian lawmaker
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Not a crime to write, says Oommen Chandy on row over letter to Cong prez. Then a rider
Not a crime to write, says Oommen Chandy on row over letter to Cong prez. Then a rider
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
India, Australia, France hold 1st senior officials dialogue in backdrop of Chinese aggression
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In