Lionel Messi better than Cristiano Ronaldo, according to official FIFA 20 Ratings

The official word from EA Sports is out and Lionel Messi has pipped Cristiano Ronaldo to be the top player as per FIFA 20 Ratings. The EA sports released the players rating on Monday, ahead of the upcoming release of the new game, and the Barcelona star has been rated as the highest with 94 points, followed by Juventus forward Ronaldo with 93 points.

Last year, Ronaldo and Messi were given the same 94/100 rating but this time, the game developers have decided to change it up. Meanwhile, this year, Juventus and Ronaldo will not feature on the game after the Italian Serie A club signed an exclusive deal with FIFA’s biggest rivals Pro Evolution Soccer (PES).

Neymar, who was injured for the latter half of the season last yar, has retained his third spot with 92 points, followed by Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard (91) and Atletic Madrid’s Jan oblak (91) in the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City). Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Luka Modric (Real Madrid) and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona) close out the top 10 spots in the list.

Earlier, this month, Ronaldo admitted that Messi has made him “a better player” and that he enjoys a “healthy” rivalry with the Argentine great. However, Portuguese star Ronaldo, whose influence at Real Madrid mirrored that of Messi at Barcelona before he left for Juventus, admitted that the pair have never socialised together.

“I really admire the career he has had and from his side, he has already talked of the disappointment when I left Spain because it was a rivalry that he appreciated,” Ronaldo told TVI in Portugal.

“It’s a good rivalry but it’s not unique -- Michael Jordan had rivalries in basketball, there was Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in Formula 1. The thing they all had in common is that they were healthy rivalries.”

