e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 31, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019
Home / Football / Lionel Messi wants Neymar to come take his place at Barcelona: Report

Lionel Messi wants Neymar to come take his place at Barcelona: Report

According to France Football as quoted by The Sun, Messi sent a WhatsApp to his former teammate and Paris Saint Germain striker that read: “Only together can we win the Champions League.

football Updated: Dec 31, 2019 16:08 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Barcelona
Lionel Messi, right, Neymar, center, and Luis Suarez.
Lionel Messi, right, Neymar, center, and Luis Suarez.(AP)
         

Lionel Messi has told Neymar that he is ready to quit FC Barcelona and make way for him, if needed, as the Catalan giants are looking to the Brazilian star as a replacement for the Argentine striker, according to reports.

According to France Football as quoted by The Sun, Messi sent a WhatsApp to his former teammate and Paris Saint Germain striker that read: “Only together can we win the Champions League.

READ: Ashish Nehra names his pick for ‘performance of the decade’

“I want you to come back. In two years, I’m leaving, and you’ll be alone, you’ll take my place.”

Spanish giants Barcelona’s think-tank also feel that Neymar can fill the shoes of Messi once he is gone, after trying out Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele to see if they can step up, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

READ: ‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes

Neymar met his former teammates Messi and Luis Suarez at the ex-Liverpool forward’s wedding vow renewal service recently. Neymar is reportedly not happy with the French side PSG after he fell out with manager Thomas Tuchel.

tags
top news
Sitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh crore infra plan to achieve $5 trillion target by 2025
Sitharaman unveils Rs 102 lakh crore infra plan to achieve $5 trillion target by 2025
Nitish Kumar’s one-line response on BJP ties amid shadow boxing over 2020 polls
Nitish Kumar’s one-line response on BJP ties amid shadow boxing over 2020 polls
From Yogi Adityanath to Mamata Banerjee, here is what 2019 meant for 9 CMs
From Yogi Adityanath to Mamata Banerjee, here is what 2019 meant for 9 CMs
Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS6, price starts at ₹55,925
Hero MotoCorp launches HF Deluxe BS6, price starts at ₹55,925
Here’s how to make most of Google Assistant on your iPhone
Here’s how to make most of Google Assistant on your iPhone
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
‘Worst year for me as analyst’: Manjrekar recalls Jadeja, Bhogle episodes
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
When Sona Mohapatra refused to suck in her ‘well earned belly’
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
Outgoing Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat gets farewell, to take over as CDS
trending topics
Chandrababu NaiduSourav GangulyGeneral Bipin RawatJEE Mains 2020 examNew Year 2020PAN Aadhaar LinkRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News