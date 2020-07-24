e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Liverpool ‘disappointed’ after fans celebrate league win outside Anfield

Liverpool ‘disappointed’ after fans celebrate league win outside Anfield

“Liverpool would like to thank those supporters who stayed at home to celebrate the team lifting the trophy last night, protecting their loved ones and our city from the ever-present threat of this pandemic,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

football Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:00 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool
Liverpool fans let off flares outside the Liver Building in Liverpool, Friday June 26, 2020, as Liverpool soccer fans gather and celebrate for the team clinched the English Premier League title.
Liverpool fans let off flares outside the Liver Building in Liverpool, Friday June 26, 2020, as Liverpool soccer fans gather and celebrate for the team clinched the English Premier League title. (AP)
         

Liverpool have expressed their disapproval after a number of fans ignored warnings and social distancing guidelines to gather outside Anfield on Wednesday for their Premier League trophy celebrations following their final home game of the season.

Merseyside Police and the club had warned fans against gathering outside Anfield due to the COVID-19 pandemic but around 3,000 supporters congregated outside the stadium.

Visuals showed fans flooding the streets outside Anfield, setting off fireworks, lighting flares and chanting together as Juergen Klopp’s side beat Chelsea 5-3 in a thrilling encounter.

“Liverpool would like to thank those supporters who stayed at home to celebrate the team lifting the trophy last night, protecting their loved ones and our city from the ever-present threat of this pandemic,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

“We are, however, disappointed with the scenes outside Anfield last night and that more supporters did not heed the celebrate at home advice.

“As we have said before, when it is safe to do so we will celebrate, until then protecting our city is the priority.”

Merseyside Police said their officers made nine arrests outside Anfield for “affray, assault, people who were drunk and disorderly and drug driving”.

Despite sealing the league title last month with seven rounds to go, Liverpool’s players only got their hands on the Premier League trophy after their final home game in a muted presentation ceremony in front of an empty Kop.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak; Editing by Toby Davis)

tags
top news
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
India builds a huge wall to stop Chinese firms from getting govt contracts
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
17 injured in bomb blast at open-air market in northwest Pakistan
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Laying off staff not a solution: Ratan Tata
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In