Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after positive COVID-19 test

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 17:45 IST

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has been discharged from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a BBC report, Dalglish, 69, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

“People may think my name got me the best of care, but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care,” Dalglish told The Sunday Post as quoted by BBC.

“As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”

Dalglish tested positive despite showing no symptoms after being checked regularly. He is now recovering in self-isolation at home.

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard led the way as wishes poured in for Dalglish.

Taking to Instagram, Gerrard wrote “Get well soon king” in a nod to his old manager’s nickname.

At Liverpool, Dalglish’s honours included eight league Championships as a player and manager and three European Cups.

Earlier on Friday, Championship side Leeds United confirmed their former player Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hunter, 76, was a member of the England squad which won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.