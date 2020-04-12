e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after positive COVID-19 test

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish released from hospital after positive COVID-19 test

According to a BBC report, Dalglish, 69, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

football Updated: Apr 12, 2020 17:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
London
Kenny Dalglish waves to the fans before the match.
Kenny Dalglish waves to the fans before the match.(REUTERS)
         

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has been discharged from hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to a BBC report, Dalglish, 69, was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection which required intravenous antibiotics.

“People may think my name got me the best of care, but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care,” Dalglish told The Sunday Post as quoted by BBC.

“As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”

Dalglish tested positive despite showing no symptoms after being checked regularly. He is now recovering in self-isolation at home.

Former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard led the way as wishes poured in for Dalglish.

Taking to Instagram, Gerrard wrote “Get well soon king” in a nod to his old manager’s nickname.

At Liverpool, Dalglish’s honours included eight league Championships as a player and manager and three European Cups.

Earlier on Friday, Championship side Leeds United confirmed their former player Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hunter, 76, was a member of the England squad which won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

tags
top news
‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi
‘Hope everyone is safe’: Kejriwal after earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Delhi
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
PM Boris discharged from hospital, a week after being admitted for Covid-19
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
15 Pak soldiers, 8 terrorists killed in Army’s LoC action, says intel report
India over-prepared, always a step ahead of Covid-19 curve, says Health Ministry
India over-prepared, always a step ahead of Covid-19 curve, says Health Ministry
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
Over 35,000 abuse lockdown in Maharashtra, cases near 9000 in India: 10 points
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
CSK physio lifts lid on ‘determined’ MS Dhoni’s World Cup preparation
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘We thought we’d run through them’: Akhtar says Yuvraj, Dhoni changed India
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
‘4 rotis for 6 people’: Slum dwellers in Chandigarh struggle amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News