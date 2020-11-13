e-paper
Home / Football / Liverpool’s Salah tests positive for coronavirus, says Egyptian FA

Liverpool’s Salah tests positive for coronavirus, says Egyptian FA

“The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was infected with the Coronavirus, after his test came back positive,” the federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.

football Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 21:12 IST
Reuters
Reuters
CAIRO
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 4, 2020. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Aston Villa v Liverpool - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - October 4, 2020. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell/File Photo(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus on the eve of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo, the Egyptian Football Association said on Friday.

“The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, was infected with the Coronavirus, after his test came back positive,” the federation said in a statement on its Facebook page.

“The player does not suffer from any symptoms. The other members of the team tested negative. Salah underwent the medical protocol after the team’s doctor coordinated with his English club. In addition to his isolation inside his room and also isolating all his contacts.”

The federation said he will undergo further checks in the coming hours.

