Home / Football / Liverpool’s Swiss forward Shaqiri tests positive for virus

Liverpool’s Swiss forward Shaqiri tests positive for virus

Shaqiri joins Liverpool teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in testing positive for the coronavirus this season.

football Updated: Oct 06, 2020 17:26 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
St. Gallen

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 24, 2019 Liverpool's Xherdan Shaqiri before the match REUTERS/Phil Noble EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Switzerland and Liverpool forward Xherdan Shaqiri has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swiss soccer federation said on Tuesday. Shaqiri was in isolation and soccer officials were consulting with health authorities in Switzerland about his case, the federation said.

Shaqiri joins Liverpool teammates Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane in testing positive for the coronavirus this season.

It was unclear if Switzerland players who have been in contact with Shaqiri will go into quarantine. The team hosts Croatia on Wednesday in a friendly at St. Gallen.

The 28-year-old Shaqiri was due to play for Switzerland for the first time since the UEFA Nations League finals in June 2019.

