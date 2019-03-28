Madrid derby in USA highlights pre-season Champions Cup

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will play the first Madrid derby outside Europe in suburban New York next July as part of the pre-season International Champions Cup, organizers announced.

The annual matches, mainly in US venues, are staged ahead of the start of European campaigns and give fans worldwide a rare live chance to see big-name European sides, including the Madrid showdown July 26 at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

AS Roma and Mexico’s Chivas will kick off the event on July 16 in suburban Chicago.

Manchester United will face Inter Milan on July 20 in Singapore, which on the next night hosts Juventus against reigning International Champions Cup holders Tottenham Hotspur.

Juvenus will face Inter in a yet to be announced Chinese venue on July 24 while English Premier League rivals Tottenham and Manchester United meet July 25 at Shanghai.

The final three matches will be staged in Europe with AC Milan playing Manchester United on August 3 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Tottenham Hotspur hosting Inter Milan on August 4 and Atletico Madrid meeting Juvenus in Stockholm on August 10.

Bayern Munich and Arsenal meet on July 17 at Carson, California, with the English side moving on to Charlotte, North Carolina, three days later to face AS Roma and Bayern Munich meeting Real Madrid on July 20 at Houston.

Benfica and Chivas play the same night in Santa Clara, California.

US action continues July 23 when Real Madrid meets Arsenal in Washington, Bayern Munich and MC Milan play in Kansas City and Chivas takes on Atletico Madrid in Arlington, Texas.

Benfica plays two final US matches, against AS Roma in Harrison, New Jersey on July 24 and AC Milan on July 28 at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 01:15 IST