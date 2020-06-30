e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic defends Novak Djokovic after COVID-19 positives in Adria Tour

Manchester United’s Nemanja Matic defends Novak Djokovic after COVID-19 positives in Adria Tour

Players were seen interacting, embracing each other, playing basketball and partying like they did in pre-COVID-19 days but Matic said they were not required to adhere to any social distancing norms as Serbia had eased restrictions.

football Updated: Jun 30, 2020 11:11 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Serbia's Novak Djokovic during Adria Tour at Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade, Serbia, June 12, 2020. REUTERS/Marko Djurica(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has defended his Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic for hosting the ill-fated Adria Tour where a number of players, including the world number one, tested positive for COVID-19. Djokovic was criticised for hosting the tennis tournament amid a pandemic after his coach Goran Ivanisevic and players Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki returned positive tests over the two legs in Serbia and Croatia.

Players were seen interacting, embracing each other, playing basketball and partying like they did in pre-COVID-19 days but Matic said they were not required to adhere to any social distancing norms as Serbia had eased restrictions.

“People need to understand that the situation in Serbia was better than here (in England). The country allowed everyone to do whatever they want, everything was open, the shopping centres and the restaurants,” Matic told Sky Sports.

“So they started to live normal lives because our country was closed for three months completely. You were not allowed to walk on the street, you couldn’t leave your home, so it was different (than England).”

While some unofficial tournaments have been played without spectators in the stands, such as the Battle of the Brits exhibition tournament in London, the Adria Tour attracted a capacity crowd in the Serbian capital city of Belgrade.

“When they opened they said, ‘you are more than free to do whatever you want’,” Matic added. “Before that tournament, there was a game with 20,000 people and nobody said anything about that.

“I just wanted to say that it is not his fault that he made the tournament, he just wanted to help the players play competitions. I don’t see that he (did) something wrong.”

tags
top news
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
2 terrorists responsible for killing CRPF trooper, 5-yr-old shot dead in J-K encounter
2 terrorists responsible for killing CRPF trooper, 5-yr-old shot dead in J-K encounter
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
‘Dhoni’s captaincy is mixture of Ganguly & Dravid’: Former team manager
‘Dhoni’s captaincy is mixture of Ganguly & Dravid’: Former team manager
LIVE: Covid-19 recoveries rise in BSF, new daily cases dip
LIVE: Covid-19 recoveries rise in BSF, new daily cases dip
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In