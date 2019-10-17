e-paper
Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero unhurt after car crash-report

Aguero did not require medical treatment and took part in training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to sixth-placed Crystal Palace, the report added.

football Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:26 IST
Reuters
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero(AP)
         

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero was involved in a minor car accident before Wednesday’s training session but emerged without any injuries, British media reported. Sky Sports said that the 31-year-old Argentine was on his way to City’s training facility in his car when the accident occurred.

Pictures later emerged on social media showing damage to the right front wheel of the vehicle that Aguero was travelling in.

Aguero did not require medical treatment and took part in training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League trip to sixth-placed Crystal Palace, the report added.

Manchester City did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Aguero has scored eight goals in as many league games for Pep Guardiola’s team this season and is the joint top-scorer alongside Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham.

Aguero broke a rib in a road accident in the Netherlands two years ago after travelling to attend a concert in Amsterdam on his day off.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 12:20 IST

