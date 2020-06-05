e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola’s assistant - reports

Manchester City set to appoint Lillo as Guardiola’s assistant - reports

City did not replace Mikel Arteta when he left his role as Guardiola’s assistant to become Arsenal manager last December, but newspapers Marca and AS said he is set to hire Lillo, who recently left Chinese Super League side Qingdao Huanghai.

football Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:34 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester City
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players look dejected after the match.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players look dejected after the match.(REUTERS)
         

Pep Guardiola is set to appoint his former mentor Juanma Lillo as his assistant coach at Manchester City, according to reports in the Spanish media on Friday.

City did not replace Mikel Arteta when he left his role as Guardiola’s assistant to become Arsenal manager last December, but newspapers Marca and AS said he is set to hire Lillo, who recently left Chinese Super League side Qingdao Huanghai.

Lillo, 54, has been a coach for 35 years, working as an assistant to Jorge Sampaoli with Sevilla and the Chile national team.

He has had limited success in a number of first team coaching roles at clubs including Real Sociedad, Almeria and Atletico Nacional, and in 2005 he signed Guardiola for Mexican side Dorados Sinaloa.

“Guardiola is like a son to me,” said Lillo in a 2012 interview with FIFA, explaining that the former Barcelona midfielder went to see him after Lillo’s Real Oviedo side had been beaten 4-2 by Barca.

“He told me that he liked how my team played a lot and wanted to stay in touch. What began as a professional relationship developed into something much more.”

tags
top news
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
15 days enough time for states to send migrant workers home: Supreme Court
Yogi Adityanath credits PM Narendra Modi for UP’s handling of Covid-19 crisis
Yogi Adityanath credits PM Narendra Modi for UP’s handling of Covid-19 crisis
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In rebuttal to Pak, India quotes Imran Khan’s ‘40,000 terrorists’ remark
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
In new stint at UNSC, Jaishankar says India to be guided by five priorities
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
LIVE: Delhi’s coronavirus recovery rate declines in last 10 days, raises alarm
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
Live | Yogi Adityanath exclusive: Biggest interview of Unlock 1.0
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In