e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United, England great Bobby Charlton has dementia

Manchester United, England great Bobby Charlton has dementia

“Everyone at Manchester United is saddened that this terrible disease has afflicted Sir Bobby Charlton and we continue to offer our love and support to Sir Bobby and his family,” United said in a statement on Sunday.

football Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:03 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
LONDON
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 7, 2018 former Manchester United and England football player Bobby Charlton takes his seat in the Royal box on Centre Court on the sixth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. - Manchester United and England legend Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia, according to reports on Sunday, November 1. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 7, 2018 former Manchester United and England football player Bobby Charlton takes his seat in the Royal box on Centre Court on the sixth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. - Manchester United and England legend Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia, according to reports on Sunday, November 1. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE(AFP)
         

Manchester United and England great Bobby Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia. “Everyone at Manchester United is saddened that this terrible disease has afflicted Sir Bobby Charlton and we continue to offer our love and support to Sir Bobby and his family,” United said in a statement on Sunday. The announcement came two days after Nobby Stiles, who won the 1966 World Cup and 1968 European Cup as Charlton’s teammate, died after his own battle with the illness.

In July, Bobby’s brother and fellow England World Cup winner Jack also died after being diagnosed with dementia. The 83-year-old Charlton held England’s goalscoring record of 49 until it was broken by Wayne Rooney. The striker also took his United record by eclipsing the 249 goals Charlton scored for the club.

“Yet another hero of our 1966 World Cup winning team has been diagnosed with dementia. Perhaps the greatest of them all, @SirBobby. This is both very sad and deeply concerning,” former England striker Gary Lineker tweeted.

Charlton survived the 1958 Munich air disaster that killed eight United teammates and was part of the rebuilding of the club, scoring twice in the 1968 European Cup final win over Benfica.

tags
top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Live Score: Morgan career best powers KKR to 191/7
IPL 2020 Live Score: Morgan career best powers KKR to 191/7
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In