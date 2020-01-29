e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Football / Manchester United executive Ed Woodward’s house attacked with flares

Manchester United executive Ed Woodward’s house attacked with flares

Woodward has been a target of offensive chanting by United fans in recent matches due to his role in the club’s declining fortunes on the field over the past seven years.

football Updated: Jan 29, 2020 11:57 IST
AFP
AFP
Manchester
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the stands.
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in the stands.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was attacked with flares and graffiti on Tuesday night by a mob of disgruntled supporters.

Woodward has been a target of offensive chanting by United fans in recent matches due to his role in the club’s declining fortunes on the field over the past seven years.

In a statement, United said: “We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with Greater Manchester Police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.

“Anybody found guilty of a criminal offence or found to be trespassing on this property will be banned for life by the club and may face prosecution.

“Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is imply no excuse for this.” A video released on social media showed a flare being thrown over the gate to Woodward’s Cheshire home.

According to the Daily Mirror the attack was carried out by a group of 20-30 balaclava-clad United fans.

tags
top news
Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Badminton star Saina Nehwal joins BJP
Petition in SC dismissed, Mukesh Singh out of legal remedies against Feb 1 execution
Petition in SC dismissed, Mukesh Singh out of legal remedies against Feb 1 execution
‘Met Arnab Goswami again’, tweets Kunal Kamra banned by three airlines
‘Met Arnab Goswami again’, tweets Kunal Kamra banned by three airlines
India ups testing mechanism as coronavirus fears grip the nation
India ups testing mechanism as coronavirus fears grip the nation
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Two great restaurants in London and Mumbai (and one to avoid)
Two great restaurants in London and Mumbai (and one to avoid)
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News