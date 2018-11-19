Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba races a turtle after penalty run-up trolling - Watch

Whether it is winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France or having a spat with manager Jose Mourinho Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is always in the news.

The 25- year-old has been Manchester United’s designated penalty taker when on the pitch and has been in the news for his weird run up to the spot to take the penalty.

Pogba, who rejoined Manchester United in 2016 from Juventus, has taken three penalties this season, converting two and missing one, although the one he missed against Everton in a 2-1 win he converted on the rebound.

The French international took more than 10 seconds in the run up to take the penalty and was trolled with numerous memes and comments.

Pogba took to social networking site Instagram tin response to trolling and raced with a turtle in a hilarious video to show to his followers that he is not that slow.

Pogba who missed Manchester United’s last Premier League match against Manchester City and France’s defeat to the Netherlands with injury was recently spotted with FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in Dubai.

The midfielder has five goals to his name in all competitions for the Red Devils this season including two in the Champions League.

