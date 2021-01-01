e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 01, 2021-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Manchester United’s Cavani at peace after accepting FA sanction

Manchester United’s Cavani at peace after accepting FA sanction

The 33-year-old Uruguayan used the word “negrito” in an Instagram post after the club’s victory over Southampton on Nov. 29, before taking it down and apologising. He said it was intended as an expression of affection to a friend.

football Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:29 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani.
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has accepted the three-game ban handed to him by the Football Association (FA) for using a racial term and said that while he did not agree with the governing body’s assessment of his comment, his heart was at peace.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan used the word “negrito” in an Instagram post after the club’s victory over Southampton on Nov. 29, before taking it down and apologising. He said it was intended as an expression of affection to a friend.

But the FA on Thursday said the comment was “improper and brought the game into disrepute”, fined Cavani 100,000 pounds and ordered him to complete “face-to-face education” as part of his punishment.

United said Cavani chose not to contest the charge out of respect for the FA and the “fight against racism in football”, with the Uruguayan posting an apology on social media late on Thursday.

“I do not want to extend much in this uncomfortable moment,” Cavani wrote on Instagram. “I want to share with you that I accept the disciplinary sanction knowing that I am foreign to English language customs, but I do not share the point of view.

“I apologise if I offended someone with an expression of affection towards a friend, nothing further in my intention. Those who know me know that my effort always seeks the simplest joy and friendship!

“I appreciate the countless expressions of support and affection. My heart is at peace because I know that I always expressed myself with affection according to my culture and way of life. I send you a sincere hug.”

Cavani will miss United’s league game against Aston Villa later on Friday, the League Cup semi-final against Manchester City and the FA Cup match against Watford as a result of the suspension.

tags
top news
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
Govt’s expert panel approves AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use
India weighs various options to evacuate sailors stranded in Chinese waters
India weighs various options to evacuate sailors stranded in Chinese waters
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain in India, tally reaches 29
Trump, allies prepare for final attempt to overturn poll results
Trump, allies prepare for final attempt to overturn poll results
Elephant falls into 50-feet deep well in Kerala, rescue efforts underway
Elephant falls into 50-feet deep well in Kerala, rescue efforts underway
Norway lifts ban on flights from Britain
Norway lifts ban on flights from Britain
Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Haryana from January 3: IMD
Rainfall predicted in parts of Delhi, Haryana from January 3: IMD
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
‘We have our freedom in our hands’: Boris Johnson after UK formally leaves EU
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In