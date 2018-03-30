 Massimiliano Allegri says he’s sticking with Juventus despite PSG interest | football | Hindustan Times
Massimiliano Allegri, 50, arrived at Juventus in 2014 and has been hugely successful.

football Updated: Mar 30, 2018 22:05 IST
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted Friday he wants to continue working at the Italian champions despite reported interest from French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’ve a contract with Juventus until 2020. I’m happy here and my intention is to stay,” Allegri told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s Serie A game against AC Milan.

Allegri, 50, arrived at Juventus in 2014 and has been hugely successful.

He has won three Italian league titles -- to add to the one he had already won with AC Milan -- and four Italian Cups with the Turin giants as well as reaching two Champions League finals in 2015 and 2017.

Juventus are on track for a seventh straight Serie A title, and will play Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals over two legs in April.

