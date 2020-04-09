e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Mid-May a possibility for League clubs to return to training: EFL

Mid-May a possibility for League clubs to return to training: EFL

The 72 clubs have been kicking their heels since the EFL suspended the campaign in the Championship, League One and Two on March 13.

football Updated: Apr 09, 2020 20:32 IST
AFP
AFP
London
General view of the Premier League logo before the match.
General view of the Premier League logo before the match.(REUTERS)
         

Clubs outside the Premier League cannot resume training till “May 16 at the earliest” due to the coronavirus pandemic but the season can be completed in “56 days” English Football League chairman Rick Parry informed them in a letter.

The 72 clubs have been kicking their heels since the EFL suspended the campaign in the Championship, League One and Two on March 13.

All 24 sides in the Championship still had nine matches to play.

Some clubs in League One have 12 games remaining, while in League Two, teams have either nine or 10 matches remaining to complete the regular season.

However, Parry said following a EFL board meeting on Thursday they were confident once there was a resumption the league fixtures and the promotion play-offs could be completed within two months.

“The EFL Board today determined that to provide a level of certainty, clubs should not recommence any training activity with players until May 16 at the earliest,” Parry wrote.

“Whenever the decision is taken that it is safe to resume, we currently estimate that the League will require 56 days approximately to complete the outstanding matches in the season (including Play-Offs).” Parry said it is probable the matches will be played behind closed doors due to the British Government’s social distancing measures.

“It is our working assumption at this stage that matches will be played behind closed doors when we eventually return,” he said.

“As part of our contingency planning we are absolutely mindful of the need to try and mitigate the cost of this to clubs as best we can.”

The financial fall-out has been raised in stark terms by FA Chairman Greg Clarke earlier this week warning that unless football united behind a plan clubs and leagues could disappear.

Several sides have already put players and staff on furlough or temporary leave whilst players of Championship table-toppers Leeds United have agreed to a deferment of their wages.

Parry’s letter suggested the delayed resumption of the present season could impact on the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

“Looking more long-term, the EFL must remain mindful of the implications that the extension of this season may have on the commencement of the 2020-21 campaign,” he said.

“We will ensure there is a suitable break between the two, so as to allow clubs and staff sufficient time to regroup and prepare accordingly.

“I think there will be a sigh of relief as and when we reach that point.”

top news
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
Maharashtra reports 25 Covid-19 deaths, 229 cases in a day
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
In Pak script for Kashmir, 230 terrorists in waiting mode at the border
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Covid-19: Mumbai identifies 21 hotspots, imposes curfew-like restrictions
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Vital to keep warships free of Covid-19, says Navy chief
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Live: Covid-19 hotspots in 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh to be sealed
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Team India must fight Covid-19 together, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘He scored two tons’: Ex-Pak captain says bowlers shouldn’t mess with Kohli
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
‘Decided on curfew within 1 hr’: IAS Tina Dabi on stemming Covid in Bhilwara
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News