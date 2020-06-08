e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Mohun Bagan to reopen club tent from June 15 in Unlock 1.0

Mohun Bagan to reopen club tent from June 15 in Unlock 1.0

“Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will be reopened post lockdown for members/supporters on 15th June,2020,” the Mariners posted on their Twitter handle.

football Updated: Jun 08, 2020 15:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
File image of Mohun Bagan.
File image of Mohun Bagan.(File)
         

Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan on Monday announced that they would reopen the club tent for members and supporters on June 15 as part of the relaxation in lockdown as per government guidelines. “Mohun Bagan Athletic Club tent will be reopened post lockdown for members/supporters on 15th June,2020,” the Mariners posted on their Twitter handle.

There is a speculation over the reigning I-League champions’ jersey and logo after their merger with Indian Super League winners ATK but the club said they would sell their championship merchandise from the club tent from June 16. “We will also be starting the sale of our championship merchandise from 16th June, 2020 onwards. Detailed SOP will be duly notified shortly,” the tweet mentioned.

The new team, ATK-Mohun Bagan, was slated for June 1 launch but owing to the current scenario the Board meeting was delayed as the club’s logo, jersey and name are yet to be officially announced.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
Arvind Kejriwal goes into self-quarantine, may undergo Covid-19 test tomorrow
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
‘Differences with India to not escalate into disputes’: China on border row
Live: Tripura reports 53 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 803
Live: Tripura reports 53 new Covid-19 cases, state tally reaches 803
Former Pak PM tests positive for Covid-19, overall tally crosses 1,00,000
Former Pak PM tests positive for Covid-19, overall tally crosses 1,00,000
2.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near Delhi, 16th in 2 months
2.1 magnitude earthquake occurs near Delhi, 16th in 2 months
BJP drops names given by Karnataka CM for Rajya Sabha polls, stuns state unit
BJP drops names given by Karnataka CM for Rajya Sabha polls, stuns state unit
‘Must know what it did right’: Pak journalist praises UP’s handling of Covid-19 crisis
‘Must know what it did right’: Pak journalist praises UP’s handling of Covid-19 crisis
Unlock 1: Devotees offer prayers as shrines open with strict guidelines
Unlock 1: Devotees offer prayers as shrines open with strict guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In