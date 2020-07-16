e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Mourinho hails resilient Spurs, targets Europa League spot

Mourinho hails resilient Spurs, targets Europa League spot

Mourinho also paid tribute to striker Harry Kane after he scored twice to move past 200 career club goals, and defender Serge Aurier, who was playing despite his brother being shot dead in France earlier this week.

football Updated: Jul 16, 2020 08:55 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - July 15, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho with Serge Aurier
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - July 15, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho with Serge Aurier(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho hailed his side’s resilience after Wednesday’s 3-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle United and said it was important they qualify for Europe next season.

Spurs, who were in action 72 hours after their 2-1 victory over London rivals Arsenal, are seventh on 55 points, a point behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in sixth, which is likely to offer the last Europa League spot for next season.

“The team was tired before we even started,” Mourinho told the BBC. “We had resilience and a great desire to win the match and to fight until the last for our objective, which is the Europa League.

“If we can’t get the Champions League, the Europa League is important.”

Mourinho also paid tribute to striker Harry Kane after he scored twice to move past 200 career club goals, and defender Serge Aurier, who was playing despite his brother being shot dead in France earlier this week.

“Harry Kane knows how important he is, he is incredible,” Mourinho added.

“Serge Aurier is a very strong character, every person is different and in his case he wanted to play.” (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

tags
top news
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
Apex China Study Group reviews East Ladakh: Key stand-off points record withdrawal
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
8 world leaders seek equal access to Covid-19 vaccine
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
Bihar goes under lockdown from today: What remains open, what will close
‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles
‘Tough day for us at Twitter’: Jack Dorsey on hacked high profile handles
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Why Bihar should be conducting more Covid-19 tests than Delhi is
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
Sourav Ganguly in home quarantine after elder brother tests positive for Covid-19
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
On The Record | ‘Congress needs clarity at the top’: Dinesh Gundu Rao
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In