 Neeraj Rathi finishes 4th in Asian 20km Race Walking Championships | football | Hindustan Times
Neeraj Rathi finishes 4th in Asian 20km Race Walking Championships

Neeraj Rathi clocked an hour, 25 minutes and 33 seconds while Karamjit Kaur had a timing of 1:58:22 in the Asian 20 km Race Walking Championships.

football Updated: Mar 18, 2018 17:36 IST
Neeraj Rathi finished fourth in the Asian 20 km Race Walking Championships.
Neeraj Rathi finished fourth in the Asian 20 km Race Walking Championships.(Athletics Federation of India/Twitter)

India’s Neeraj Rathi and Karamjit Kaur finished fourth and eighth in the men’s and women’s events respectively at the Asian 20km Race Walking Championship here today.

Rathi clocked 1 hour 25 minutes and 33 seconds, while Kaur had a timing of 1:58:22.

Rathi had finished third with a timing of 1:21.39 in the men’s 20km event in the National Championships last month while Karamjit had won a bronze in women’s 20km competition with a timing of 1:34.08.

The top two finishers in the National Championships have been named in the country’s team for next month’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

