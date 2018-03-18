Neeraj Rathi finishes 4th in Asian 20km Race Walking Championships

India’s Neeraj Rathi and Karamjit Kaur finished fourth and eighth in the men’s and women’s events respectively at the Asian 20km Race Walking Championship here today.

Rathi clocked 1 hour 25 minutes and 33 seconds, while Kaur had a timing of 1:58:22.

Rathi had finished third with a timing of 1:21.39 in the men’s 20km event in the National Championships last month while Karamjit had won a bronze in women’s 20km competition with a timing of 1:34.08.

The top two finishers in the National Championships have been named in the country’s team for next month’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.