Home / Football / Olivier Giroud extends Chelsea contract until June 2021

Olivier Giroud extends Chelsea contract until June 2021

The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country’s third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51)

football Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:08 IST
Agence France-Presse
Paris
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring their third goal with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Olivier Giroud.
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring their third goal with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Olivier Giroud.(REUTERS)
         

Chelsea have triggered the option to extend France striker Olivier Giroud’s contract by a year until June 2021, a source said Saturday.

Giroud, 33, signed for Chelsea in winter 2018 from cross-city rivals Arsenal.

The 33-year-old has scored 39 goals in 97 appearances for France, making him his country’s third-highest goalscorer behind Michel Platini (41) and Thierry Henry (51), and the striker will be vying for a spot at next year’s European Championship.

