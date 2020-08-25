e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Paraguay judge rules Ronaldinho can go free after months-long detention

Paraguay judge rules Ronaldinho can go free after months-long detention

A judge in Asuncion agreed to a “conditional suspension” of charges, effectively clearing the player of any responsibility for the crime but ordering him to pay $90,000 in costs, which would be given to charitable organizations.

football Updated: Aug 25, 2020 07:15 IST
Reuters
Reuters
ASUNCION
Ronaldinho is seen on a balcony of the Paraguayan hotel where he has been under house arrest for four months in Asuncion, Paraguay, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno
Ronaldinho is seen on a balcony of the Paraguayan hotel where he has been under house arrest for four months in Asuncion, Paraguay, August 24, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Adorno(REUTERS)
         

A Paraguayan judge ended the house arrest of former Barcelona player Ronaldinho Gaucho on Monday, freeing the way for him to return to Brazil and end a more than five-month ordeal that began when he tried to enter the country with an adulterated passport.

A judge in Asuncion agreed to a “conditional suspension” of charges, effectively clearing the player of any responsibility for the crime but ordering him to pay $90,000 in costs, which would be given to charitable organizations.

“The precautionary measure of arrest is lifted, there are no more restrictions placed by Paraguayan justice,” Judge Gustavo Amarilla told the court.

Ronaldinho, who wore a black t-shirt, hat and mask in court, remained expressionless and with arms crossed following the judgment.

The charismatic striker, who helped Brazil win the 2002 World Cup, was arrested on March 6 along with his brother and business manager Roberto Assis when they tried to enter Paraguay with adulterated Paraguayan passports.

They were held in jail for 32 days before being released into house arrest in a top Asuncion hotel after paying $1.6 million in bail.

According to documents seen by Reuters, prosecutors in the case said they found “no elements to prove that (Ronaldinho) directly participated in obtaining the irregular documents.”

They were less lenient with Assis, whom they believe knew about the offense.

The brothers have repeatedly maintained their innocence with their lawyer calling their detention “arbitrary, abusive and illegal.”

Ronaldinho last played professionally in 2015, including for Brazilian clubs Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo and Fluminense, but remains hugely popular with global football fans.

He won the World Cup as part of the Brazilian team in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006. He was also named FIFA world player of the year in 2004 and 2005.

(Reporting by Daniela Desantis in Asuncion; Writing by Andrew Downie and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Dan Grebler)

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago
Seed of letter germinated at dinner hosted by Tharoor five months ago
Covid danger: Effects may linger long after recovery
Covid danger: Effects may linger long after recovery
Covid-19 positivity rate inching up again in Delhi, stands at 7.4%
Covid-19 positivity rate inching up again in Delhi, stands at 7.4%
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
BMC to now get 50,000 more rapid antigen kits for city
BMC to now get 50,000 more rapid antigen kits for city
In Unlock 4, Delhi Metro could open in September but not schools
In Unlock 4, Delhi Metro could open in September but not schools
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Bigg Boss 14Amitabh BachchanCWC Meeting Live UpdatesRhea ChakrabortyMirzapur 2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In