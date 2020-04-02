e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Premier League clubs threatened with extra tax on players’ wages

Premier League clubs threatened with extra tax on players’ wages

Julian Knight, who chairs the British government’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, expressed his “dismay” at clubs using the government’s furlough scheme which will guarantee 80 percent of salary for staff members up to a maximum of £2,500 ($3,000) a month.

football Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:00 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
london
he English Premier League trophy sits on the pitch.
he English Premier League trophy sits on the pitch.(T)
         

Premier League clubs that use government money for the salaries of non-playing staff, while continuing to pay players their full wage could be hit by a new tax.

Julian Knight, who chairs the British government’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, expressed his “dismay” at clubs using the government’s furlough scheme which will guarantee 80 percent of salary for staff members up to a maximum of £2,500 ($3,000) a month.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Norwich have so far said they will use the scheme for non-playing staff, although Norwich will top up the government’s contribution to ensure 100 percent of salaries are paid.

The Premier League are in discussions with the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) but no cuts have so far been agreed for players’ salaries.

“I am writing to express my dismay at the decision of certain PL clubs to furlough non-playing staff while continuing to pay players. This two-tier system is morally wrong,” said Knight in a letter addressed to Premier League CEO Richard Masters.

“The purpose of the Coronavirus Job Retentions Scheme is not to support the economics of Premier League clubs.”

Knight has proposed a “financial redress” where the Exchequer recoups a proportion of the money clubs pay to the players if there is no change of approach.

Brighton announced on Thursday that chief executive Paul Barber, technical director Dan Ashworth and manager Graham Potter have taken a “significant voluntary pay cut” for the next three months.

“This is to help (owner) Tony (Bloom) to ensure none of our core staff suffer a wage reduction during this uncertain period for our business,” said Barber.

“We consider ourselves to be very fortunate to be working for the best of clubs at the most difficult of times, so it is entirely appropriate that we play a very small part in reducing the financial burden.”

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe became the first prominent Premier League player or manager to take a voluntary wage cut on Wednesday.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has called on players to do “their bit for the football eco system.”

Players at Barcelona have taken a 70 percent pay cut, while the Juventus squad have agreed to stop their wages for four months.

Football in England is suspended until April 30, but a meeting of Premier League clubs on Friday is expected to push that date back further.

top news
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
AIIMS coronavirus +ve doc’s wife infected, isolated, to deliver baby soon
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
Imprison coronavirus lockdown violators, Centre tells states
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
In rare move, Centre turns to young IAS officers to up Covid-19 battle
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
‘2 who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi died of Covid-19 today’: Kejriwal
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
Aarogya Setu: Key things to know about this Covid-19 tracker
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
‘If I fail I will never come back,’ Tendulkar told Azhar when asked to open
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
Bajaj Pulsar 180F BS 6 launched, price details inside
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News