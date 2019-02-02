Premier League: Higuain scores twice in 5-0 Chelsea drubbing of Huddersfield

New Chelsea striker Gonzalo Higuain scored his first two Premier League goals on Saturday, sharing the spoils with Eden Hazard in a 5-0 victory over bottom side Huddersfield Town to ease the pressure on coach Maurizio Sarri.

Argentine Higuain, who arrived in London last month, received a neat side-footed pass from N’Golo Kante in the 16th minute and squeezed a shot between goalkeeper Jonas Loessl and the near post.

Just before halftime Hazard converted a penalty for his 11th league goal of the season after Elias Kachunga brought down Chelsea fullback Cesar Azpilicueta on the edge of the area and referee Paul Tierney pointed at the spot.

The Belgian then got his 12 in the 67th minute by rounding Loessl and coolly slotting home from a Ross Barkley pass.

Two minutes later Higuain added his second, a looping shot taking a deflection before hitting the back of the net. David Luiz made it five in the 86th minute, his header helped into the goal by the hapless Kachunga’s outstretched foot.

Chelsea had lost their previous two league games, including a 4-0 drubbing by mid-table Bournemouth on Wednesday, sparking talk that coach Maurizio Sarri might become the latest in a string of their managers to be fired after just a few months.

But the win took Chelsea back to fourth place above Arsenal, who play at Manchester City on Sunday, while Huddersfield remain rooted to the basement, six points behind second-bottom Fulham.

