e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Premier League spot up for grabs on Championship final day

Premier League spot up for grabs on Championship final day

A place in the Premier League is up for grabs on Wednesday, with three teams in the chase for the second automatic promotion spot from the Championship on the final day of the second-tier season.

football Updated: Jul 21, 2020 18:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
The EPL Trophy which was won by Liverpool.
The EPL Trophy which was won by Liverpool.(Getty Images)
         

A place in the Premier League is up for grabs on Wednesday, with three teams in the chase for the second automatic promotion spot from the Championship on the final day of the second-tier season.

Leeds United have already secured a return to the top flight after a 16-year absence. But West Bromwich Albion, Brentford and Fulham all have a chance of grabbing the runners-up spot and the lucrative prize it brings.

The third promotion place is decided via a four-team playoff, with those slots also to be finalised by Wednesday’s action. Adding to the drama, all three relegation places have yet to be confirmed with Hull City, a Premier League club three years ago, currently bottom. West Brom are favourites to be holding a socially distanced promotion party, with Slaven Bilic’s side currently occupying second place.

The Baggies know that victory at home to 14th-placed Queens Park Rangers will guarantee them a return to the elite after a two-year absence. But if the West Midlands side slip up, then the door is open for one of the two London clubs to sneak in on the final day. Brentford would be back in the top flight for the first time since 1947 if they beat Barnsley at home and West Brom fail to win.

Should neither West Brom nor Brentford win then Fulham, who dropped out of the Premier League last season, would be back if they can win at Wigan Athletic. The consolation for the two teams that miss out on Wednesday will be a second chance via the playoff. Nottingham Forest and Cardiff City are currently fifth and sixth but must win on Wednesday to make sure of their place in the two-legged playoff semi-final, and potentially the final itself at Wembley on July 29.

Seventh-placed Swansea are lingering and still in with a slim chance of making it. A win for the Swans at Reading would only be enough if Cardiff lose at home to bottom club Hull. Fifth-placed Forest, who are at home to Stoke, have the best goal difference but will be keen to get at least a point to make sure of their place.

Two-times European Cup winners Forest have not been in the top flight since 1999. Seven teams still have a mathematical chance of being relegated. Barnsley and Luton are currently in the drop-zone along with Hull, while Charlton Athletic, Birmingham City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield are still not safe. Only three points separate 22nd-placed Luton from Huddersfield in 18th.

tags
top news
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Indian Navy to move MiG-29K fighter jets to north amid border row with China
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Relationship with India important, monitoring LAC very closely: US
Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order
Govt asks 59 Chinese apps to ensure strict compliance to ban order
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Lockdown no solution to Covid-19, says BS Yediyurappa
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
Order on Sachin Pilot, rebels’ plea on July 24, Rajasthan speaker asked to wait
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
US agrees to discuss social security tax burden of Indians working in America
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
11 cops convicted for killing Rajasthan ex-royal in fake encounter 35 yrs ago
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
Watch: Rahul Gandhi mocks Modi govt, Union Minister Javadekar hits back
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesRBSE 12th Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In