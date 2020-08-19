PSG beat Leipzig 3-0 to reach 1st Champions League final

football

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 07:20 IST

Ángel Di María scored one goal and set up two others as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 3-0 win over Leipzig on Tuesday to reach the Champions League final for the first time.

Marquinhos and Juan Bernat also scored as the Qatari-owned French club moved a win away from finally capturing an elusive European crown.

Neymar, who set up one of the goals with a neat backheel flick inside the area, is also a step closer to fulfilling his goal of winning the Champions League away from former club Barcelona.

The result ended a surprising run for the Red Bull-backed Leipzig, the young German club that was making only its second Champions League appearance.

PSG, in the semifinals for the first time since 1995, looked in control from the start at Benfica’s Stadium of Light, with Marquinhos and Di María scoring in the first half and Bernat adding to the lead in the second. Di María had been suspended for the quarterfinal against Atalanta, when PSG needed two late goals for a comeback win.

PSG will play for the title on Sunday against either five-time champion Bayern Munich or fellow French club Lyon. They meet on Wednesday in the other semifinal of the mini-tournament being played in Lisbon because of the coronavirus pandemic.

PSG is the first French league club to reach the Champions League final since Monaco in 2004.