Home / Football / Qatari club Al-Saad signs Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla

Qatari club Al-Saad signs Spanish playmaker Santi Cazorla

The 35-year-old Cazorla had been playing with Villarreal, which finished fifth in this year’s Spanish league.

football Updated: Jul 20, 2020 19:06 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Madrid
File photo of Santi Cazorla.
File photo of Santi Cazorla.(REUTERS)
         

Former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has signed with Al-Saad, the Qatari club said Monday. The club said on Twitter it “reached an agreement” with the former Spain international and he will “soon” arrive in Doha to “complete the formalities and join the team.”

Al-Saad is coached by former Barcelona great Xavi Hernández.

The 35-year-old Cazorla had been playing with Villarreal, which finished fifth in this year’s Spanish league.

Cazorla missed several seasons because of a series of injuries that threatened his career.

