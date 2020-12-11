e-paper
Home / Football / Raul Jimenez visits Wolves training ground for first time since head injury

Raul Jimenez visits Wolves training ground for first time since head injury

The 29-year-old Mexico international underwent surgery after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz saw him taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

football Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 09:25 IST
Arsenal's David Luiz and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez after a head-on collision.
Arsenal's David Luiz and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Raul Jimenez after a head-on collision.(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has visited the club’s training ground for the first time since fracturing his skull late last month, the Premier League side said.

The 29-year-old Mexico international underwent surgery after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz saw him taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Jimenez greeted his manager Nuno Espirito Santo and team mates at Compton Park before watching a portion of the training session as they prepare to host Aston Villa on Saturday, the club said on their website.

Wolves players wore t-shirts with messages of support for Jimenez prior to Sunday’s league defeat by Liverpool.

Wolves also said a huge banner in support of Jimenez, crowdfunded by supporters from around the world, would be unveiled in the Steve Bull Stand at Molineux against Villa.

There has been no timeframe set for a return to action for Jimenez, who has scored four goals in 10 top-flight appearances this season.

