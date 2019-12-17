e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Football / Real Madrid and Barcelona to arrive together for Clasico

Real Madrid and Barcelona to arrive together for Clasico

More than 25,000 separatists are expected to protest around the stadium, and they could possibly carry out actions inside the venue as well, where nearly 100,000 fans are expected for one of the most watched matches of the season.

football Updated: Dec 17, 2019 23:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Madrid
Barcelona's Anssumane Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi during training
Barcelona's Anssumane Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi during training(REUTERS)
         

Barcelona and Real Madrid will arrive together for the first clásico of the season amid security concerns in the Catalan capital.Spanish authorities have asked the teams to make their bus trips to the Camp Nou at the same time on Wednesday because thousands of Catalan separatists plan a protest near the stadium.

The teams will also stay at the same hotel very close to the Camp Nou.

More than 25,000 separatists are expected to protest around the stadium, and they could possibly carry out actions inside the venue as well, where nearly 100,000 fans are expected for one of the most watched matches of the season.

“It will be different than usual, but they told us to leave the hotel together and that’s what we will do,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday.

“The important thing is that we play the game.”

Police have prepared a 3,000-strong special detail involving police and private security staff to try to ensure the team buses arrive on time and nothing interrupts the match.

The game was postponed from its original date on Oct. 26 because of fears that separatists, then in the midst of a week of violent protests, would disrupt the game.

“We have to focus our energies on the things that will happen on the field,” Zidane said.

“Everything else — what happens outside — we could be here talking about that for an entire week. We will focus on the field. We will be playing a soccer match.” Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied at the top of the league standings, with the Catalan club ahead on goal difference.

“We have been playing well recently, we have been achieving good results,” Zidane said.

“We arrive for the match feeling good.” Madrid is on an unbeaten streak of 11 matches in all competitions, with eight wins and three draws.

Barcelona is unbeaten in nine consecutive games in all competitions.

tags
top news
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
Cops enter Madras University campus after protests against Jamia clashes, CAA
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
SIT, NIA will probe Assam clashes, says Himanta Biswa Sarma
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
Legendary theatre, film actor Dr Shriram Lagoo dies at 92
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
China drops plea for discussion on Kashmir at UN
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
4 booked over Babri razing enactment at school event attended by Kiran Bedi
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News