Home / Football / Real Madrid complete signing of Brazilian prospect Reinier

Real Madrid complete signing of Brazilian prospect Reinier

The attacking midfielder -- whose contract will run until June 2026 -- celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday.

football Updated: Jan 20, 2020 22:39 IST
Agence France-Presse
Madrid
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane.(REUTERS)
         

Real Madrid have completed the signing of teenage Brazilian prospect Reinier from Flamengo on a six-and-a-half-year deal, the Spanish giants announced on Monday. According to reports in Spain and in Brazil, Madrid will pay the player’s buyout clause, amounting to around 30 million euros ($33.3m), with 80 percent going to Flamengo and the remainder to his representatives and his family. The attacking midfielder -- whose contract will run until June 2026 -- celebrated his 18th birthday on Sunday.

In a statement, Real said Reinier will team up with Castilla, the club’s second team who play in Spain’s third tier, after competing in South American Olympic qualifying with Brazil’s under-23 team. That tournament is currently taking place in Colombia.

Reinier helped Flamengo win last year’s Brazilian league and Copa Libertadores double and has chosen Real Madrid despite reported interest from Barcelona and other leading European clubs.

An unused substitute when Flamengo lost to Liverpool in last month’s Club World Cup final in Qatar, he is just the latest exciting young Brazilian talent to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior followed the same path from Flamengo in 2018, while his fellow 19-year-old forward, Rodrygo, arrived from Santos prior to the start of this season.

Tukde Tukde gang? Union Home Ministry has no info, Centre tells RTI applicant
China confirms first human-to-human transmission of deadly virus; 3 dead
Mamata Banerjee to push anti-CAA resolution in assembly that TMC had opposed
Paswan defends CAA, NPR but feels protesters have a right to express themselves
‘Will stick to stand on CAA’, say Akalis after BJP dumps them for Delhi polls
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has another surprise for India
Rohit ne maar ke bharta bana dia: Akhtar recalls Sachin’s WC assault after 3rd ODI
Mangaluru: Explosive device parts found at airport, defused; suspect on cam
Football News