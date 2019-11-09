e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Real Sociedad top La Liga despite being held by lowly Leganes

Sociedad have 23 points, one ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid who have two games in hand after the Clasico was postponed and face Celta Vigo and Eibar respectively on Saturday.

football Updated: Nov 09, 2019 10:59 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Madrid
Real Sociedad's Martin Odegaard, celebrates with teammate Mikel Merino after his team scored the third during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Alaves at Reale Arena stadium, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Real Sociedad's Martin Odegaard, celebrates with teammate Mikel Merino after his team scored the third during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Alaves at Reale Arena stadium, in San Sebastian, northern Spain, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)(AP)
         

Real Sociedad moved a point clear at the top of La Liga after being held to a 1-1 draw at home to bottom side Leganes on Friday, having taken the lead just past the hour mark.

It was a tale of two second-half headers as Mikel Merino nodded La Real in front only for Youssef En-Nesyri to equalise late on for visitors Leganes who refused to give up in their first game under new coach Javier Aguirre.

Sociedad have 23 points, one ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid who have two games in hand after the Clasico was postponed and face Celta Vigo and Eibar respectively on Saturday.

The Basque hosts will feel they should have widened the gap on the chasing pack further but they missed several decent opportunities against their lowly opposition.

Leganes made life difficult for Sociedad throughout the match, crunching into challenges all over the pitch, with goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar in fine form.

He smartly denied Willian Jose and Merino in the first period, before spectacularly saving a long-range effort from Adnan Januzaj after the restart as La Real dominated possession.

Sociedad finally breached Cuellar’s resistance when Merino flicked in Januzaj’s inswinging corner at the near post.

Leganes had seemed destined for a 10th league defeat of the season before En-Nesyri powered in Roque Mesa’s cross 12 minutes from time to rescue a point for the strugglers.

Mikel Oyarzabal missed a gilt-edged chance to secure all the points for Sociedad at the death, firing over after good work by substitute Alexander Isak. Leganes’ Kevin Rodriguez - on loan from Sociedad - was sent off in added time for a second booking.

Leganes have six points from 13 games, five from the safety zone, having played a game more than their relegation rivals.

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

Football News