Richarlison double helps Brazil to 5-0 triumph over El Salvador

A double from Richarlison on his first international start helped Brazil to a 5-0 win over El Salvador in Maryland on Tuesday.

Brazil ran out with a new-look side, with coach Tite giving debuts to goalkeeper Neto and full-back Eder Militao as well as first starts to Richarlison at centre forward and Arthur in midfield.

The new boys looked completely at home against a team ranked 72nd in the world and Brazil took just three minutes to open the scoring when Neymar slotted home a penalty after Richarlison had been brought down in the box.

Richarlison got his name on the scoresheet 13 minutes later when he curled a spectacular shot into the top corner from 15 meters out and on the half hour mark Brazil made it 3-0, Phillipe Coutinho firing home from the edge of the box after Neymar laid the ball into his path.

Both sides made changes at halftime but the five-times world champions took just five more minutes to get a fourth goal, with Richarlison scoring his second when he pounced onto a loose ball to rifle home a low shot from inside the box.

Marquinhos got Brazil a fifth in the final minute when he headed home a corner from Neymar.

“I am delighted to get two goals and for the chance that coach Tite gave me,” Richarlison said. “Now, we celebrate and then get back to my club and keep working hard.”

Brazil’s next games will be friendlies in Saudi Arabia against the host nation on Oct. 12 and then Argentina four days later.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 09:28 IST