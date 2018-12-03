Roma stall Inter 2-2, AC Milan move fourth in Serie A

Roma battled back for a 2-2 draw which denied Inter Milan second place in Serie A on Sunday in a Stadio Olimpico thriller between two sides looking to impress after losing in Europe during the week.

Keita Balde Diao gave Inter the half-time lead amid Roma fury at having a penalty appeal denied, but the side from the capital powered back with a Cendiz Under scorcher after the break.

Aleksandar Kolarov slotted in a penalty to seal a point for the Romans to cancel out Inter captain Mauro Icardi’s header.

Inter — who lost to Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League midweek — remain third, level on 29 points with second-placed Napoli who travel to Atalanta on Monday.

Champions Juventus opened up an 11-point lead on Napoli with a 3-0 win at Fiorentina Saturday with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring from the spot to bag his 10th goal in 14 games.

“It was a very entertaining match for all watching and I think a valuable point for both teams,” said Inter coach Luciano Spalletti.

“It shows we are on the right track.”

Roma — who advanced to the Champions League knockout rounds despite losing to Real Madrid — have only won one of their last six league matches and are down in seventh place.

Eusebio Di Francesco’s side were furious they were denied a penalty call after Danilo D’Ambrosio tripped Nicolò Zaniolo before Keita broke through after 37 minutes.

D’Ambrosio then set up Senegalese winger Keita to blast in a volley from close range.

“It’s shameful,” said AS Roma legend Francesco Totti.

“I want to know, and we all do, how those in the VAR booth didn’t see that foul. We all saw it on a far smaller screen.”

Turkish winger Under pulled Roma level six minutes after the break rifling in from distance to stun Samir Handanovic in the Inter goal.

Icardi rose to head in a corner on 66 minutes before Kolarov slotted in a penalty on 73 awarded after Marcelo Brozovic’s arm touched the ball.

The match ended in drama with former Roma boss Spalletti banished from the sidelines for dissent to cheers from the Stadio Olimpico crowd.

Inter are now four points ahead of city rivals AC Milan who moved fourth after Patrick Cutrone and Franck Kessie sealed a 2-1 comeback win over promoted Parma.

Lazio dropped to fifth a point back after being held 1-1 at bottom club Chievo.

It was a hard-fought victory for Milan who have a number of injured players out along with suspended Argentine forward Gonzalo Higuain.

“This is a precious win because we played against a team who can trouble you in every moment,” said Gattuso.

“This team is incredible, the boys always show grit, determination. They are giving their all, it’s easy to coach a group like that.”

Roberto Inglese nodded in his fourth goal this season for Parma from a corner five minutes after the break but Milan pulled one back six minutes later thanks to Cutrone volleying home.

Kessie slotted in Milan’s second from the spot on 71 minutes after Alessandro Bastoni was deemed after consultation with VAR to have handled the ball.

Parma drop to ninth and are now five points behind AC Milan who occupy the final Champions League berth.

In Verona, Ciro Immobile grabbed a point for Lazio against a Chievo side still looking for their first win of the season, but who held Napoli 0-0 last weekend.

Chievo captain Sergio Pellissier, 39, opened for the hosts after 25 minutes, as Lazio were unable to turn their domination into goals.

Italy forward Immobile finally broke through after 66 minutes for his ninth goal of the season following a one-two with Argentine Joaquin Correa.

Immobile rattled the bar ten minutes later but Simone Inzaghi’s side were unable to to find the three points and drop to fifth.

“It was the worst first half I’d seen in my three years in this job,” said Inzaghi.

“I wanted to replace all 11 players at half-time.

“For the first time this season, we are not in the top four.”

Earlier Torino — with coach Walter Mazzarri back on the bench after a health scare — rallied past 10-man Genoa 2-1 to move sixth.

Sassuolo dropped out of the European places following a goalless draw at Udinese.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 09:08 IST