Romanian soccer league restart delayed by 1 day

Botoşani was to play at second-place Universitatea Craiova on Friday but the match has been called off. The league is now scheduled to resume on Saturday when Voluntari hosts Academica Clinceni.

football Updated: Jun 12, 2020 16:35 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Bucharest
General view of the new Premier League ball on the pitch before the match.
General view of the new Premier League ball on the pitch before the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

The Romanian soccer league’s first match following a three-month suspension has been postponed because a medical staff member at third-place club Botoşani tested positive for the coronavirus.

Botoşani was to play at second-place Universitatea Craiova on Friday but the match has been called off.

The league is now scheduled to resume on Saturday when Voluntari hosts Academica Clinceni.

Another of the seven games scheduled for this weekend in empty stadiums was also postponed. A staff member of Dinamo Bucharest tested positive ahead of the team’s home game against Chindia Targoviste on Saturday.

