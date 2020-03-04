e-paper
Home / Football / Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother suffers stroke, Juventus footballer gives an update

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother suffers stroke, Juventus footballer gives an update

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, former star of Manchester United and Real Madrid and captain of Portugal asked for privacy on the matter.

football Updated: Mar 04, 2020 10:37 IST
AFP
AFP
Lisbon
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - February 26, 2020 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on the ground REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Olympique Lyonnais v Juventus - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - February 26, 2020 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts on the ground REUTERS/Eric Gaillard(REUTERS)
         

Cristiano Ronaldo rushed to Madeira to be beside his stricken mother after she suffered a stroke. The 35-year-old skipped training with his club Juventus and flew to Madeira with his wife and one of his sons on Tuesday. According to the Diario de Noticias da Madeira, Ronaldo was expected to depart on Wednesday in time for the second leg of Juve’s Italian Cup semi-final with AC Milan.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, former star of Manchester United and Real Madrid and captain of Portugal asked for privacy on the matter. “Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital,” Ronaldo said.

“Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time.”

Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro suffered the stroke early Tuesday. The 65-year-old is now reportedly conscious and in a stable condition in a Funchal hospital.

