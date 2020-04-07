e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Russia denies bribing FIFA officials to host 2018 World Cup

Russia denies bribing FIFA officials to host 2018 World Cup

According to US Justice Department documents released Monday, FIFA officials received bribes to vote in favor of awarding the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the tournament in 2022 to Qatar.

football Updated: Apr 07, 2020 18:31 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Moscow
The clock on Spasskaya tower showing the time at noon.
The clock on Spasskaya tower showing the time at noon.(REUTERS)
         

The Kremlin on Tuesday “categorically” denied allegations that Russia had bribed FIFA officials for the right to host the 2018 World Cup.

“Russia absolutely legally got the right to organise the World Cup,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He said the decision was “not linked to any bribes, we categorically deny this.”

“Russia organized the best football World Cup in history. We are proud of it,” he added.

According to US Justice Department documents released Monday, FIFA officials received bribes to vote in favor of awarding the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the tournament in 2022 to Qatar.

“We have read the articles in the media. We do not understand what it is about,” Peskov said.

The allegations are linked to a wide-ranging 2015 corruption scandal that left world governing body FIFA in turmoil and led to the downfall of then-president Sepp Blatter.

In the ensuing years, the US government has accused a total of 45 people and various sports companies of more than 90 crimes and of paying or accepting more than $200 million in bribes.

top news
Alarm bells in east Delhi locality as experts suggest limited Covid-19 community spread
Alarm bells in east Delhi locality as experts suggest limited Covid-19 community spread
Covid-19: 160 members of Uddhav Thackeray’s security team quarantined
Covid-19: 160 members of Uddhav Thackeray’s security team quarantined
Covid-19 +ve patient who violates lockdown can infect 406 people, says govt
Covid-19 +ve patient who violates lockdown can infect 406 people, says govt
Railway cancels bookings till April 30 on 3 privately run trains, offers refunds
Railway cancels bookings till April 30 on 3 privately run trains, offers refunds
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
In Sonia Gandhi’s 5 tips to fight Covid-19, one is about PM CARES Fund
In Sonia Gandhi’s 5 tips to fight Covid-19, one is about PM CARES Fund
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Maruti, India’s largest car maker opens larger heart, feeds Haryana villages
Maruti, India’s largest car maker opens larger heart, feeds Haryana villages
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News