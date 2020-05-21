e-paper
Home / Football / Seems a safe environment, says Maguire after training return

Seems a safe environment, says Maguire after training return

Maguire revealed the players did well on the their first day after returning to training and they have so far found the conditions to be safe for everyone.

football Updated: May 21, 2020 16:25 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Manchester
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 8, 2020 Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - March 8, 2020 Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates after the match REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has revealed that the club followed all necessary government protocols before players returned to training at their Carrington base Carrington on Wednesday. All football has been suspended in the country due to coronavirus pandemic and Premier League authorities are targetting mid-June as a possible date to resume the season.

Maguire revealed the players did well on the their first day after returning to training and they have so far found the conditions to be safe for everyone.

“It’s been a strange few months, but it has been a protocol which the club has followed. It seems such a safe environment,” Maguire told MUTV in a video uploaded on their Instagram handle.

“It’s our first day back but it seems so safe and everyone is respecting it so well, so long may that continue and I’m sure no one will have any problems.”

The England defender also revealed the players have tested negative for the virus and he also gave an insight into how the players went about their training on the opening day.

“The safety, it seems really well organised. Like you said, we all got tested before we came in, so everyone in the changing room has a negative test,” Maguire said.

“There are a lot fewer people at the training ground. Today I was in a group of four, working with one coach, so not many people.

“It’s the first step. We’re in phase one, let’s get through this phase without any troubles. It’s only the first day, but it’s been a good start for me.”

Manchester United currently occupy the fifth place in the Premier League table with 45 points in 29 matches. Liverpool lead the race with 82 points, followed by Manchester City (57), Leicester City (53) and Chelsea (48).

