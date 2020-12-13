e-paper
Home / Football / Sigurdsson penalty gives Everton 1-0 win over Chelsea

Sigurdsson penalty gives Everton 1-0 win over Chelsea

The home side went ahead in the 22nd minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was brought down in the box by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, and Sigurdsson stepped up to stroke home the spot kick.

football Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 07:21 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Liverpool
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 12, 2020 Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Chelsea - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - December 12, 2020 Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal(Pool via REUTERS)
         

A first-half penalty from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Everton a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea in front of 2,000 delighted fans at a chilly Goodison Park on Saturday.

The home side went ahead in the 22nd minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was brought down in the box by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, and Sigurdsson stepped up to stroke home the spot kick.

Reece James hit a post with a low first-half drive and a Mason Mount free kick also hit the woodwork with 10 minutes left in the second half as Chelsea’s normally potent attack misfired on Merseyside.

Everton withstood a late onslaught to secure a win that lifts them to seventh in the table on 20 points while Chelsea, who could have gone top with a win, remain in third on 22 points, two behind Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

